Central region sees a big jump with 150 testing positive

Tiruchi/Thanjavur

22 June 2020 22:51 IST

Tiruchi saw 51 cases and a majority were from existing containment zones

The central region saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases with 150 persons testing positive on Monday.

Of the 150, Tiruchi had the highest number – 51, while Thanjavur had 36 cases, Nagapattinam had 17, Pudukottai had 16, Tiruvarur had 13, Ariyalur had 12, Karur had four and Perambalur had one COVID-19 case.

In Tiruchi a majority of the 51 patients who tested positive were from existing containment zones. “Nadu Guzili Street has at least four more new cases, Kottapattu has a few too, Tiruverumbur, Muttharasanallur are a few other locations. Vellivadi too, has at least five cases,” a senior official at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital said. Including the addition of today’s cases, the total number of positive cases reported in Tiruchi district so far stood at 310. Twenty-four positive persons were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Monday.

In Nagapattinam, 13 of the 17 patients who tested positive returned from Chennai and its surrounding districts. The ten men were aged – 27, 38, 35, 33, 45, 50, 28, 39, 23 and 10, while two women where aged 24 and 23. Of the other four, three including one woman returned from Kerala while one patient had no travel history.

In Thanjavur, 36 persons tested positive on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Thanjavur district so far beyond 300.

The number of positive cases in the district started increasing after easing of lockdown regulations. The arrival of persons from other districts too had also contributed to the steady increase of COVID-19 positive cases which had peaked on Sunday with 49 persons testing positive for the virus. Currently, 177 persons are undergoing treatment in the district.

In Tiruvarur the total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 231 with the addition of 13 patients on Monday. While no death was reported in the district, 105 persons have been treated and discharged so far.

In Ariyalur, a dozen patients, including 10 men and two women, tested positive for the viral infection. Two women who returned from Chennai and two men who returned from Kerala and a 42-year-old man who had been working in Maharashtra were among those who tested positive.

In Pudukottai, all patients had travelled from Chennai and its surrounding districts.

The patients have been admitted to the Ranee’s Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment for the viral infection.

In Karur, four patients – three who returned from Karnataka and one who travelled from Chennai – tested positive for the viral infection. This increases the total number of cases in the district to 119.

A sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur returned to the district from Chennai. The patient has been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.