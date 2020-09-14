Central region sees 640 new cases

Tiruchi

Central districts registered 640 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Monday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Government, the maximum number of fresh cases was reported in Tiruvarur district followed by Thanjavur. Out of eight districts in the region, three districts registered more than 100 cases. Five districts recorded less than 100 cases. Perambalur and Ariyalur district registered less than 20 cases.

While Tiruvarur district accounted for 143 cases, Thanjavur 125 followed by Nagapattinam with 120 fresh cases. Pudukottai and Tiruchi district registered 95 and 74 cases, respectively. Fifty seven more persons tested positive in Karur, 16 in Ariyalur and 10 in Perambalur.

Of the five deaths reported in central districts due to COVID-19, Thanjavur accounted for two and Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karur for one each. Except one, all the other four who died were above 60 years of age.

An 84-year-old male from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on September 1, died on Sunday. Prior to the admission, he had complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He had also been taking drugs for hypertension.

The patient, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia, in Karur was 68-year-old. He was admitted to a private hospital in Karur on August 30 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing trouble. He succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

A 63-year-old male patient from Thanjavur with chronic kidney disease, who was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College on September 10, died on Sunday due to respiratory failure and viral pneumonia.

Another patient from Thanjavur, who died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Sunday due to respiratory failure and virus pneumonia, was a 50-year-old female. She had pre- existing conditions including coronary artery disease.

The patient, who died of COVID-19 virus from Tiruvarur, was under treatment for coronary artery disease for a few years. The 72-year-old male was admitted on September 6 to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. He also had seizure disorder, according to the bulletin.