Central region sees 63 new cases and one death

Tiruchi

18 January 2021 20:01 IST

The central region on Monday reported 63 new cases of COVID-19. One death was reported in the region,in Pudukottai.

A 65-year-old man from Pudukottai with a history of diabetes, coronary artery disease and acute respiratory failure succumbed to COVID-19 at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur reported 20 fresh cases for the viral infection while the other seven districts in the central region reported less than 15 cases.

A total of 13 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur, while in Tiruchi, 11 fresh cases were reported. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or asymptomatic patients. Ten patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

Nagapattinam reported eight fresh cases, and in Karur, seven. Meanwhile, Pudukottai continued to report a low number of cases with three new cases reported.

One patient tested positive in Ariyalur district while Perambalur district reported no fresh cases for the third consecutive day.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the central districts saw a better response to the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday. In Tiruchi district a total of 293 doctors, staff nurses, sanitary workers and security staff were inoculated, while Pudukottai was a close second with 273. A total of 157 persons took the vaccine in Perambalur district on Monday. On Sunday, none had turned up to take the vaccine.

In Karur, 126 persons were vaccinated while in Ariyalur there were 67 and in Nagapattinam, 27. District authorities reiterated that the aim was to protect the public from the viral infection. “This is not a race to declare one district is first. Vaccination drives take time and soon, people will overcome their hesitation to take the vaccine,” a senior health official in Tiruchi said.