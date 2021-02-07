Central region sees 57 new cases

The central region on Sunday reported 57 new cases. No death due to COVID-19 was reported, and in both Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts, there were no fresh cases.

Thanjavur reported 29 cases, reflecting a sharp increase over Saturday’s 10. Meanwhile, Tiruchi recorded 18. Among patients in the districts were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts. Meanwhile, five patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID-19 were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Tiruvarur reported five cases while the other districts reported lesser numbers.

Two patients each tested positive in Karur and Nagapattinam districts. Patients were asymptomatic, or local contacts, official sources said. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Aravakurichi. Interdistrict travellers, too, tested positive.

One patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Perambalur on Sunday.