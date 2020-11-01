Central region sees 227 new cases and five deaths

The central districts recorded 227 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Five deaths - two in Nagapattinam and one each in Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts were reported.

A 51-year-old man with a history of lung disease and a 58-year-old man with a pre-existing condition of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 in Nagapattinam.

A 74-year-old man from Karur, a 71-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease from Thanjavur and a 61-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease from Tiruchi died of the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the region, with 52 patients testing positive for the infection. There was a slight increase in the number of patients in the district compared to the previous days. Among them were primary contacts and inter-district travellers. Tiruvarur recorded 51 new cases for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Tiruchi reported 34 new cases of patients testing positive. Patients were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and local index cases. Meanwhile, a total of 27 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday.

In Karur, 32 patients, including residents of Puliyur, Anna Nagar and Gandhigramam tested positive for the viral infection. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi too, reported positive.

In Nagapattinam, 25 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Among them were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts.

Pudukottai district recorded a sharp drop with 19 fresh cases reported. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Majority of the patients testing positive were asymptomatic, official sources said.

In Ariyalur, eight COVID-19 cases were reported while in Perambalur six patients tested positive for COVID-19.