Central region sees 116 new COVID-19 positive cases

The central region recorded 116 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday with Tiruchi district registering the highest number of 47 cases in the region. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported 17 new cases each, Pudukottai 18, Thanjavur 13 and Karur four.

Among the 47 cases in Tiruchi, three were vendors of the temporary vegetable market functioning at the Madhuram Grounds on East Boulevard Road. “Of the 47 vendors, three have tested positive. Although we will be contact tracing, there is no need to close the market,” S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said. The three patients were shifted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for treatment on Friday. The total number of positive cases reported in Tiruchi so far stood at 803.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 patients who had been admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection. Among them are 24 patients from Tiruchi and one each from Pudukottai and Perambalur. The patients were asked to stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu visited the containment areas in Manapparai, Ponnampatti and Chinna Kadai Street on Friday and advised the residents to stay indoors and maintain personal distance.

Mr. Sivarasu checked if stickers were pasted on the doors of those who were home quarantined and in containment zones for a period of 14 days. He asked the residents not to step outdoors, to wear face masks and regularly wash their hands with soap and water. He also asked them to keep their surroundings clean.

In Thanjavur, 13 patients tested positive taking the total number of active cases undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital to 183. Tiruvarur saw an addition of 17 new positive cases on Friday

In Pudukottai, seven of the 18 who tested positive were vendors at the Pudukottai town fish market. The other 11 had returned from other districts or were contacts of those who returned to the district. A 21-year-old man from Gandharvakottai had also tested positive in Chennai and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. All other patients have been admitted to the Ranee’s Government Hospital, Pudukottai.

Seventeen patients, including an 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagapattinam. Among the 17, seven had returned from Chennai, one each from Sivaganga, Erode and from Thiruvallur. Two patients who returned from other States, Maharashtra, and New Delhi, and another patient who travelled from Muscat also tested positive. Four patients were immediate contacts of a patient who tested positive earlier. The total number of cases recorded in the district so far stood at 273.

In Karur, four patients tested positive on Friday. Among them were three men aged 37, 63 and 40. The 40-year-old man hails from Bengaluru and had travelled to the town. The other two are patients who hail from Pallapatti and have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH).

A total of 11 patients, seven men, two women and two male children, all hailing from Karur were discharged from the KGMCH on Friday.