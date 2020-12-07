Central region sees 106 fresh cases and one death

Tiruchi

07 December 2020 20:44 IST

The central districts recorded 106 COVID-19 cases for the viral infection on Monday. The only death reported was in Nagapattinam district, according to the official bulletin.

A 60-year-old woman from Nagapattinam with a history of diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the infection at the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Tiruchi reported a sharp spike in the number of fresh cases with 41 new patients testing positive. Patients in the district were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and local index cases. In Thanjavur 36 fresh cases were reported.

Meanwhile, all other districts in the region reported below 20 fresh cases. In Nagapattinam, 19 patients tested positive among them were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts.

In Pudukottai, 16 patients tested positive for the viral infection while in Tiruvarur 12 patients tested positive. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Majority of the patients testing positive were asymptomatic, official sources said.

In Karur, nine patients, including residents of Thogamalai, Thanthonrimalai and Gandhigramam tested positive for the viral infection. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi too, reported positive.

In Ariyalur, two COVID-19 cases were reported while in Perambalur no fresh cases reported