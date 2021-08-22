Central region reports over 300 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

22 August 2021 20:43 IST

The central region reported 321 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Eight deaths were reported in the region. Three patients succumbed to the illness in Thanjavur, while one each died of the pandemic in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region remained within the same range over the last few weeks. On Saturday, 108 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur and 51 in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam district continued to report a marked increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. A total of 45 patients reported positive in the district, while Tiruvarur recorded 37.

In Pudukottai district, 26 patients tested COVID-19 positive and in Mayiladuthurai, 21. Meanwhile, 15 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 14 in Ariyalur. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with four fresh cases on Sunday.