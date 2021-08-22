Tiruchirapalli

Central region reports over 300 fresh cases

The central region reported 321 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Eight deaths were reported in the region. Three patients succumbed to the illness in Thanjavur, while one each died of the pandemic in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region remained within the same range over the last few weeks. On Saturday, 108 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur and 51 in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam district continued to report a marked increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. A total of 45 patients reported positive in the district, while Tiruvarur recorded 37.

In Pudukottai district, 26 patients tested COVID-19 positive and in Mayiladuthurai, 21. Meanwhile, 15 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 14 in Ariyalur. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with four fresh cases on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 8:44:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/central-region-reports-over-300-fresh-cases/article36046909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY