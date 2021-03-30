Central region reports more than 300 new cases for second consecutive day

The central region reported more than 300 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Four persons, including three men from Thanjavur and one from Nagapattinam, died of the infection, according to a State Health Department bulletin.

A total of 309 persons tested positive in the eight central districts on Tuesday with Thanjavur topping the tally with 114 cases. Nagapattinam added 61 more patients and Tiruchi 55. Tiruvarur reported 52 new cases, Pudukottai 14 and Karur 10. Ariyalur with two fresh cases and Peramblur with a single case remained at the bottom of the table.

A 74-year-old man from Thanjavur, admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty, died on Monday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)/COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another senior citizen, aged 82, of Thanjavur, suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died due to ARDS/COVID-19 died at Government Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, on Sunday. A 75 year-old- person, with type2 diabetes mellitus, also died on Sunday at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital due to COVID pneumonia/respiratory failure and cardio-respiratory arrest.

The third victim, a 54-year-old man from Nagapattinam with Type2 diabetes mellitus/systemic hypertension died on Sunday at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital due to COVID pneumonia/ARDS.

As on Tuesday, Thanjavur had the maximum number of active cases with 574 persons under treatment, including those on home treatment, among the eight central districts. As per the bulletin, there were 333 active cases in Tiruvarur, 306 in Nagapattinam, 286 in Tiruchi, 80 in Pudukottai, 52 in Karur, 39 in Ariyalur and four in Perambalur.