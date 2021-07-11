Central region reports 534 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 534 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

It recorded a significant decline in the number of deaths due to the viral infection, with six persons succumbing to complications, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department.

In Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, two patients each succumbed to COVID-19. The neighbouring districts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts reported one death each, while no COVID-19 deaths were reported in four districts of Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Perambalur and Pudukottai.

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of cases among the central districts. The district also reported a slight spike compared to the previous day. A total of 210 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Tiruchi reported a further dip with 108.

The seven other districts in the region reported less than 50 fresh cases.

In Nagapattinam district, 47 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur reported 40. Pudukottai district reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Ariyalur 29. Karur reported 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 while Mayiladuthurai reported 22.

Meanwhile, Perambalur reported the lowest number of fresh cases among the central districts with 15 patients reporting COVID-19 positive on Sunday.