Central region reports 4,700 fresh cases

Tiruchi

20 May 2021 19:56 IST

The central region reported 4,701 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday depicting a continuity of the spiralling trend. The region recorded 38 deaths, with six of the eight districts reporting at least one death.

In Tiruchi district, 13 patients succumbed to the viral infection. Karur reported a sudden increase in the number of deaths with 10 casualties. Thanjavur reported nine deaths, Tiruvarur three, Nagapattinam two and Pudukottai reported one death.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruchi district reported 1,375 patients testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported a sudden spike in the number of cases with 734 and 711 fresh cases respectively.

Thanjavur reported a decline in COVID-19 cases with 679 fresh cases. Similar trends were also reported in Pudukottai with 442 fresh cases. In Karur, 297 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, 267 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and 196 in Perambalur.