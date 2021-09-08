Central region reports 286 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

08 September 2021 21:04 IST

A total of four fatalities recorded in four districts

The central region reported 286 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The region witnessed a slight drop in fresh cases registered compared to the last few days.

Meanwhile, four deaths due to the viral infection were reported in the region.

Two deaths each were recorded in Mayiladuthurai, and one death each was reported in Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur reported 85 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Tiruchi recorded 48. Both districts witnessed a slight drop in the number of fresh cases reported per day.

Tiruvarur district reported 39 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Mayiladuthurai reported 29 fresh cases and Nagapattinam, 27. Pudukottai district witnessed a slight dip with 21 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 17 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 12 in Ariyalur districts . In Perambalur district, eight patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Student tests positive

A Class 9 student of a school in Kulamangalam in Tirumayam Block reported COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

The Department of Education along with the Health Department began random sampling of students at various schools across the district after a class 10 student of Adi Dravidar Welfare School at Mullankurichi village reported COVID-19 positive on Monday.

Official sources here said that the classmates, teachers and primary contacts of the student would be tested for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the classroom had been disinfected, they added.

The student showed no symptoms and would be home-quarantined, officials of the Health Department said.