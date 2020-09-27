Central region reports 11 deaths, 622 new positive cases

TIRUCHI

27 September 2020 21:50 IST

Thanjavur district records the highest number of cases at 190 and Tiruvarur 123; Tiruchi, Nagapattinam register a slight drop

The central districts on Sunday recorded 622 fresh cases and 11 deaths.

Three patients in Pudukottai district, two each in Thanjavur, Karur and Tiruchi and one each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam died, official sources said.

Men aged 45, 46 and 77 years from Pudukottai with comorbidities, including diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome, succumbed to COVID-19.

In Thanjavur, a 67-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions and a 52-year-old woman with bronchial asthma died of the viral infection.

A 30-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Karur and two women aged 58 and 68 in Tiruchi died of COVID-19. A 61-year-old man from Nagapattinam, who had a history of coronary artery disease, and an 80-year-old man with a history of kidney disease in Tiruvarur district died of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts for another consecutive day. Among the 190 patients who tested positive in Thanjavur were a police man, an employee of a private bank, and four employees including three staff nurses at Government Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, municipality officials continued to conduct fever camps and collect samples in high-risk areas. A total of 255 samples were lifted within Thanjavur Corporation limits alone on Sunday.

Tiruvarur recorded 123 new cases, while in Pudukottai, 96 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Patients in both districts were local cases with no travel or contact history and patients with existing respiratory illnesses.

Tiruchi recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, reflecting a slight drop in recent days. Patients testing positive were from within existing containment zones and were primary contacts of patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, official sources said.

Nagapattinam recorded a drop in cases with 41 patients testing positive for the virus. Most patients testing positive in these parts were local index cases with no history of contact or travel, a senior health official said.

In Karur, 38 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were residents from Pugalur, Gandhigrammam, Anna Nagar and other localities.

Ariyalur recorded 37 new cases for COVID-19, while 14 patients tested positive in Perambalur. Five of the 14 hailed from Perambalur block, while four hailed from Veppanthattai, two from Veppur and three from Alathur blocks.

Meanwhile, 213 new throat swabs were sent to laboratory for testing.