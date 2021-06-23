Central region reports 1,060 new cases

The central districts on Wednesday reported 1,060 fresh cases and 29 deaths.

All districts reported less than 10 deaths. Eight patients died in Nagapattinam district. Pudukottai recorded six deaths, while Tiruchi reported five. Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts each reported three deaths, while Ariyalur reported two. One patient each die in Karur and Perambalur districts.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 338 patients testting positive. The district has reported a significant decline over the last few weeks. However, it continues to be on the list of districts where the caseload is high and lockdown norms are yet to be relaxed.

In Tiruchi district, 247 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported 119 fresh cases. Karur reported 87 fresh cases, while Pudukottai, 81.

According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 17 ICU beds vacant, while Karur had increased its ICU beds to 73. Pudukottai had 14, Tiruchi 263 and and Thanjavur 168.

Tiruvarur reported 77 fresh cases, while Ariyalur recorded 67. Perambalur district reported 44 fresh cases, a sharp dip over the last few days. Tiruvarur had 100 vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 36. Ariyalur district had 18 vacant beds.