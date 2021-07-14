Central region report 446 fresh cases, 16 deaths

The central region reported 446 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The region reported a sudden increase in the number of deaths reported of the viral infection, as 16 people succumbed to the illness according to the COVID-19 bulletin.

In Thanjavur district, five patients succumbed to COVID-19, while three died in Tiruchi.

Two deaths each were reported in Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts. Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported one death each, while no COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ariyalur.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts even as it reported a slight dip compared to the previous day.

A total of 171 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Tiruchi reported a further dip with 94. This is the second consecutive day that the district reported less than 100 fresh positive cases.

The seven other districts in the region reported less than 35 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In Mayiladuthurai district, 34 patients tested positive, while it's neighbouring district Nagapattinam reported 32. Pudukottai district reported 31 and Tiruvarur, 27. In Ariyalur, 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported and in Karur, 16.

Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported the lowest number of fresh cases among the central districts with 13 patients reporting COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.