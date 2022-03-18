Central region records single case of COVID-19

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district on Friday and there were no new cases in the remaining central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

No fatalities were reported in the region on Friday, according to bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of persons undergoing treatment for the infection, including those undergoing home treatment, dropped to seven in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur had 21 active cases, the highest in the region, Pudukottai five, Tiruvarur four, Nagapattinam three and Perambalur one. Ariyalur, Karur and Mayiladuthurai had no active case.