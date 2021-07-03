Central region records 684 cases, 37 deaths

The central districts on Saturday reported 684 fresh positive cases and 37 deaths.

Thanjavur district reported a sudden spurt in the number of fatalities with 26 patients dying of the viral infection, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin.

The other seven districts in the region reported four or lesser deaths.

In Tiruchi district, four patients succumbed to the illness, while three died in Tiruvarur district.

Two patients each died of COVID-19 in Nagapattinam and Karur districts. No deaths were reported in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases among the central districts. A total of 232 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Tiruchi reported 170.

All other districts in the region reported less than 70 fresh cases.

In Pudukottai district, 66 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur reported 55 cases.

Ariyalur reported 51, while Karur reported 44. Nagapattinam reported 42 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 24.