Central region records 672 new COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region on Saturday recorded 672 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline over Friday's count of 688. There was a drop in the number of deaths due to the viral infection with five persons succumbing to the infection — two in Pudukottai and one each in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Tiruchi.

In Pudukottai, two men aged 83 and 65, both with co-morbid conditions including systemic hypertension succumbed to the infection. A 67-year-old woman from Thanjavur suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 70-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome in Tiruvarur and a 70-year-old man with chronic kidney disease from Tiruchi died of COVID-19 according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 244 fresh cases for COVID-19. Among them were a junior assistant at the district education office, 45 beneficiaries of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and two employees of a private hospital. The patients many of who were detected through fever camps were patients with Influenza-Like Illness and their immediate contacts.

Tiruvarur recorded 143 new cases, an increase over the past few days, while in Tiruchi, 85 patients tested positive for the infection. Of the 85 in Tiruchi, many hailed from existing containment zones and were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Pudukottai, 65 patients tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday while in Nagapattinam 46 patients reported positive. Patients in both districts were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts who tested positive earlier.

A total of 38 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, of which 17 hailed from Ariyalur, five from Thirumanur, two from Sendhurai, one from T.Palur, seven from Andimadam and six from Jayankondam. The addition of the 38 patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 recorded in the district to 3,851. Meanwhile, Karur recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases among which were residents from Vengamedu and Thanthonrimalai.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, 11 patients tested positive. Of the 11 patients, six hailed from Perambalur block, five from Veppanthattai, four from Veppur and two from Alathur blocks.