Central region records 600 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The central districts on Thursday recorded 600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight dip compared to Wednesday’s tally of 664. Eleven deaths - three each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, two each in Karur and Thanjavur and one in Pudukottai -- were recorded in Health Department’s bulletin.

In Nagapattinam, a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both with no pre-existing medical condition, and an 86-year-old man with coronary artery disease succumbed to the viral infection.

In Tiruvarur, a 69-year-old man with no pre-existing condition, a 76-year-old woman with a medical history of diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a 55-year-old man with diabetes died of the viral infection.

A 77-year-old man with no co-morbidity and a 58-year-old woman with kidney disease, coronary artery disease and hypertension died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur while in Karur, two men aged 59 and 86 died due to COVID pneumonia.

A 53-year-old man who had suffered an acute kidney injury and had been suffering from pre-existing conditions including acute respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes succumbed to the infection in Pudukottai.

Among the central districts, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 136 patients testing positive. Among them were two employees of a nationalised bank, a worker of the Primary Healthcare Centre in Neyveli, a Village Health Nurse at Alakudi and three staff nurses of a private hospital. Several primary contacts, and patients identified at fever camps were also among the 136.

In Tiruchi, 114 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Ante-natal mothers, primary contacts of those who tested positive, and local cases with no travel history were among those who tested positive. Two new containment zones- Ponneripuram 2nd street in Ward number 31 and Patel Street in Ward number 38- were added as residents in the area tested positive for the infection.

Pudukottai, recorded 103 cases, many of whom were contacts of those who tested positive earlier and local index cases with no travel or contact history. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded 89 new cases for the viral infection, many primary contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Nagapattinam, 59 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were 26 index cases, 13 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, three inter-district travellers, nine primary contacts. While 24 have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, 10 are undergoing treatment in Mayiladuthurai, 18 in Sirkazhi and seven in other parts of the state.

A total of 47 fresh cases were recorded in Ariyalur. Among them, 13 hailed from Ariyalur block, seven from Thirumanur, seven from Sendhurai, 10 from T. Palur, four from Andimadam and six from Jayankondam blocks.

Karur recorded 31 fresh cases for COVID-19 including patients hailing from Noyyal, Pugalur and Paramathi Velur among other localities. The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Of the 21 patients who tested positive in Perambalur, 11 were patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), seven were primary contacts of ILI patients while seven were inter-district travellers. Among them, 14 hailed from Perambalur block, three from Alathur, two each from Veppur and Veppanthattai. Meanwhile, 271 throat swabs were lifted from residents in containment zones, primary contacts and those with COVID-19 symptoms in the district.