Central region records 529 new cases, 15 deaths

The central region on Monday recorded a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases with 529 patients testing positive for the viral infection. However, the number of deaths went up to 15, including a four month old baby.

Among the deaths recorded, four each were in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, three in Nagapattinam, two in Tiruchi and one each in Tiruvarur and Karur.

The four-month-old girl baby was admitted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital and died of COVID-19 pneumonia. She had been diagnosed with a chromosomal anomaly.

In Pudukottai, men aged 35, 49 and 65 and a 70-year-old woman with co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension died. The woman also had a bull gore injury to cranium and post diversion colostomy. The patients in Thanjavur- women aged 59, 55, and men aged 58 and 62 died of respiratory failure while also being diagnosed of co-morbidities of hypertension.

Women aged 65, 75 and a man aged 62 died at Nagapattinam of respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. The 75-year-old woman was also diagnosed with hypertension dyslipidemia and suffered a cardiac arrest.

In Tiruchi, a 73-year-old man with acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 58-year-old woman died at a private hospital of respiratory failure. She was known to have hypertension and diabetes. A 46-year-old man died in Karur of coronary artery disease, COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases, among who were primary contacts and patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Thanjavur recorded 120 new cases, among which were 10 contacts of an assistant engineer who tested positive earlier, a policeman, a panchayat union office staff at Pattukottai, a medical representative at Kumbakonam and a house surgeon at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

A staff nurse at a primary healthcare centre, a few housewives and students also tested positive. Tiruvarur recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases with 30 new cases on Monday.

Tiruchi recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases, including patients from containment zones. Rajarathinam Pillai Street in Ramalinga Nagar was declared a containment zone after patients from the area tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, 32 patients from the Tiruchi GH and 44 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Nagapattinam recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases, of which 36 were contacts of positive cases, two health care workers and 13 patients with ILI symptoms.

Karur recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases including two frontline workers- a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from the Government Medical College Hospital.

In Ariyalur, 54 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Including these patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 1345. A majority of the cases reported on Monday were from Thirumanur.

In Perambalur, 19 ILI patients, and 12 primary contacts were among those who tested positive. One antenatal mother and four inter-district travellers also tested positive.