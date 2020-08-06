432 test positive, 11 deaths in central region

Tiruchi

06 August 2020 21:37 IST

Of the total 11 deaths, Perambalur and Tiruchi reported 3 each and Thanjavur 2

The central region on Thursday recorded 432 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths — three each in Perambalur and Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur, and one each in Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur.

Three 60-year-old men from Tiruchi died of respiratory failure at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while men aged 65, 60 and 61 from Perambalur died at a private hospital. Two men from Thanjavur aged 74 and 75, and a 74-year-old man from Pudukottai died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A 68-year-old man from Tiruvarur with acute respiratory distress syndrome died at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, while a 55-year-old woman from Ariyalur died of haemorrhagic stroke.

Thanjavur recorded the maximum number of cases with 162. Among them were a staff nurse of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an office assistant at Thiruvonam panchayat union office, and a village administrative officer at Kaduveli. Several women, shop owners and workers also tested positive.

In Tiruchi, 97 patients, including residents from Puthur, Thillai Nagar and Khajamalai, tested positive. The South Ul Veedhi in Thiruvanaikoil was barricaded and declared a containment zone on Thursday afternoon after at least two residents tested positive. They were admitted to MGMGH.

GO on private testing

Meanwhile, Collector S. Sivarasu said that following an order from the State government, the cost of COVID-19 testing at private testing facilities had been reduced to ₹2,000. Those with Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme cards would be charged ₹1,500. If a health worker was required to collect a throat swab from a residence, an additional ₹500 would be charged. Stringent action would be taken agaisnt those deferring norms.

Meanwhile, 28 patients from Tiruchi GH and 37 patients from the COVID Care Centre were discharged after recovery.

In Pudukottai, 87 tested positive, among who were primary and secondary contacts. Karur recorded 26 new cases, among who were inter-district and interstate travellers. Tiruvarur recorded 23 new cases.

Ariyalur saw 24 new cases, many of who hailed from Ariyalur town. They were admitted to Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital.

Of the nine patients in Nagapattinam, one travelled from Qatar, while another travelled from Andhra Pradesh. Others travelled from Thanjavur and Tiruchi, while some were primary contacts.

In Perambalur, four new cases were recorded. Two were interdistrict travellers and two with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Two patients were admitted to MGMGH, while two were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.