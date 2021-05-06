Central region records 20 deaths

Tiruchi

06 May 2021 20:15 IST

2,072 people tested positive

The central region reported 2,072 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region reported 20 deaths, a sharp increase over the last few days. Six of the eight districts reported at least one death, reflecting the spike. Tiruchi district reported the highest ever single-day spike with 746 fresh cases.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of casualties, with six deaths, followed by Tiruchi with five deaths, four in Karur, two each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts and one death in Tiruvarur district.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 746 patients who tested positive, at least two-third hailed from the Tiruchi Corporation limits.

“We have so far created 25 containment zones. If more than three patients get tested as COVID-19 positive in a locality, we are shutting it down. Only one person from a household is allowed to step out to purchase essentials,” a city corporation official said.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported 333 fresh cases. Tiruvarur recorded 269 fresh cases, while Karur reported 229. Pudukottai district also recorded a marked increase with 182 patients testing positive, while Thanjavur reported 165 cases. Ariyalur district reported 88 fresh cases and Perambalur, 60.