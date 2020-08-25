Central region records 19 deaths, 614 new cases

Tiruchi

25 August 2020 23:21 IST

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts top the list of fatalities; 149 test positive in Nagapattinam district

Nineteen deaths and 614 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the central districts on Tuesday.

As per a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health of the State government, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts topped the list of casualties with six deaths each. Pudukottai followed with four fatalities. Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Perambalur district recorded one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

As far as fresh cases of COVID-19 were concerned, Nagapattinam topped the list with 149 followed by Pudukottai with 116 cases. A total of 106 patients tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi district, 74 in Thanjavur and 59 in Tiruvarur. Ariyalur and Karur registered 54 and 34 cases.

Of the 19 deaths, a patient from Perambalur died of COVID-19 without any pre-existing conditions. The 60-year-old man from Perambalur was referred from a private hospital and admitted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur on August 20 with the complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for two days. But he died on Sunday due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. He did not have a history of major diseases. All other patients, who died of COVID-19, had co-morbid conditions including hypertension, Among the 19 victims, eight died in private hospitals and remaining in government hospitals. Except two patients, others were above the age group of 60 years. Of them, five were above 80 years of age.

Patients aged 73, 82, 50, 84, 69 and 87 belonging to Tiruchi succumbed to COVID-19. They had pre-existing conditions including diabetics and hypertension. All patients suffered from COVID pneumonia and died in private hospitals.

The virus claimed six lives in Thanjavur. They were aged 55, 77, 80, 62, 68 and 75. The patients, who died in Pudukottai due to the novel coronavirus, were aged 70,43, 73 and 54.

A 90-year-old patient from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam with complaints of difficulty in breathing on August 19, died on Sunday. She had severe acute respiratory infection.

With Tuesday’s tally of 149 cases, the total number of patients infected in Nagapattinam district went up to 2,105. The surge in the number of fresh cases was attributed to clearance of pending swab test results in a day.

The active cases in Tiruchi district went up to 945 with the addition of 106 cases on Tuesday. The day saw the discharge of 105 patients.

The total number of active cases in Thanjavur stood up to 797 after 74 fresh cases were added to the list on Tuesday. A total of 152 patients were discharged in a single day on Tuesday.