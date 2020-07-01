Central region records 159 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

01 July 2020 23:59 IST

Pudukottai reports 30, Tiruvarur 7, Nagapattinam 9, Karur 4 and Perambalur 1

The central region on Wednesday recorded 159 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Tiruchi reported the highest 31, while Pudukottai was close second with 30. It was 13 in Tiruvarur, seven in Thanjavur, nine in Nagapattinam, four in Karur and one in Ariyalur. Perambalur did not report any new cases.

In Tiruchi, 31 patients tested positive and were admitted to MGMGH on Wednesday. They belonged to areas identified as vulnerable such as Varaganeri, K.K. Nagar and Thillai Nagar. The total number of cases is 701 now.

Advertising

Advertising

As on Tuesday, Ponmalai zone had the highest number of cases. Rural areas such as Thuvakudi, Uppilliapuram, and Musiri also reported new cases.

Collector S. Sivarasu said 14 patients, including 10 from Tiruchi, and one each from Erode, Pudukottai, Vellore and Kerala were discharged from MGMGH. The patients were sent to their homes in ‘108’ ambulances.

At the COVID care centre situated on Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University, 12 patients, including nine from Tiruchi and one each from Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, were discharged. They were asymptomatic and recovered soon, officials said.

Meanwhile, samples were lifted from 42 vegetable and fruit vendors at Madhuram ground temporary market on Wednesday. “While contact tracing, some of the patients in the locality said they purchased vegetables at the market. To avoid any risks, we immediately asked officials to lift samples,” a senior health official said.

As on Wednesday, there were a total of 281 active cases in Tiruchi. Among them 139 were at Tiruchi GH, 74 at the COVID Care Centre in Bharathidasan University, 36 at Kauvery Hospitals, 11 at Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital, nine at Sindhuja Hospital in Manapparai, seven at Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi, two at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, and one each at Vellore, Virudhunagar and Salem.

Of the 30 who tested positive in Pudukottai on Wednesday, 13 were men. Young boys aged 1, 5, 4, 10 and a girl aged 10 were among the 30. All were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai for treatment. “Most of the patients who tested positive returned from other districts or are immediate family members of those who returned,” a senior doctor at the GH said.

In Nagapattinam, where nine patients tested positive, three cases were local contacts of those who tested positive. The remaining were three returnees from Telangana, one from Tiruvarur and one from Madurai. All were stable and responding well to treatment.

Thirteen new cases were reported in Tiruvarur, while seven were reported in Thanjavur.

In Karur, four patients tested positive. Among them were three men aged 23, 48 and 35. They were admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

The sole patient who tested positive in Ariyalur is a man from Chennai. He was admitted to Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Of the 463 patients who tested positive in Ariyalur district, 417 recovered and were discharged. Of the active cases, 29 were undergoing treatment at Ariyalur GH, 12 at Tiruchi GH, three at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, one at a private hospital in Chennai and one at Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital. Four from other districts were also under treatment in Ariyalur.

Meanwhile, a total of 350 new throat swabs were lifted from patients, who were suffering from cold and fever, and from contacts of those who tested positive.