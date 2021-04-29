Central region records 1,472 cases

The central region reported 1,472 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, mostly pertaining to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam districts. Seven deaths were reported in the region - three in Thanjavur, two in Tiruvarur, and one each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

Two women aged 50 and 86 years, and a 53-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Thanjavur. An 84-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Tiruvarur, both suffering from a history of coronary artery disease and hypertension, also succumbed to the infection. A 72-year-old man from Tiruchi and a 67-year-old man from Pudukottai also died of the infection.

Tiruchi district reported 403 fresh cases of COVID-19. A few more containment zones were created by the Tiruchi Corporation after the district reported an all-time high on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 315 fresh cases. Nagapattinam recorded 265 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 175 and Karur, 138. Pudukottai district reported more than 100 fresh cases for the first time in 2021. A total of 102 patients tested positive in the district on Thursday. In Ariyalur, 44 patients tested positive while in Perambalur, 30 fresh cases were reported.