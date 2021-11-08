Central region records 116 new cases, one death

TIRUCHI

08 November 2021 21:18 IST

The central districts on Monday recorded 116 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection.

Among the nine districts in central region, Tiruchi topped the list with 32 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 27 cases in Thanjavur district.

Advertising

Advertising

Karur and Tiruvarur districts registered 17 and 16 cases respectively.

All other districts registered less than 10 cases. While Nagapattinam and Pudukottai recorded seven cases, the day’s count was four in Mayiladuthurai, five in Ariyalur and one in Perambalur district.

One patient succumbed to the virus in Nagapattinam district.