Central region record 672 fresh positive cases, eight deaths

The central region on Saturday recorded 672 fresh COVID-19 cases, an increase over Friday’s count of 601. Eight deaths -- two each in Pudukottai and Tiruchi and one each in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts -- were also recorded, according to the State Health Department bulletin.

In Tiruchi, an 86-year-old woman who suffered from a multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and a 49-year-old man with co-morbidities including chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the viral infection. In Pudukottai, a 65-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman with comorbidities including coronary artery disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome also died of the infection.

A 75-year-old man from Ariyalur suffered from respiratory failure, while a 64-year-old man from Nagapattinam who had undergone a coronary artery bypass grafting and suffering from seizure disorder and hypothyroidism died of COVID-19. A 26-year-old woman from Thanjavur without any pre-existing conditions and a 77-year-old man in Tiruvarur with comorbid conditions including bronchial asthma and respiratory failure also succumbed to the infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases among the central districts on Saturday with 134 new cases. Among them were two sanitary workers employed at a private hospital, a noon meal worker, an assistant engineer at the Thanjavur municipal corporation, a doctor at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an assistant engineer at the State Highways Department, two employees at two nationalised banks and a staff nurse at a private hospital. Many of the patients were admitted with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses or were primary contacts.

In Pudukottai, a large section of the 124 patients who tested positive were local index cases with no contact or travel history. The health officers would be tracing the source of their infection and quarantining their families and primary contacts, a health official in the district said.

Tiruchi and Tiruvarur recorded 102 new cases each. Of the 102 in Tiruchi were primary contacts and local cases, many of who hailed from existing containment zones. Meanwhile, 86 people from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and three patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam recorded 101 COVID cases, among which were 20 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, five antenatal mothers, 43 primary contacts, five patients with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and two travellers from other states.

In Ariyalur, 60 patients tested positive for the viral infection, of which three hailed from Ariyalur town, six from Thirumanur, seven from Sendhurai, seven from T. Palur, 14 from Andimadam and 30 from Jayankondam blocks. In Karur, 30 patients tested positive for the viral infection.

Including the 19 new cases in Perambalur, the total number of cases reported in the district so far has increased to 1095. Of the 19, seven hailed from Perambalur, five each from Veppanthattai, and Alathur and two from Veppur blocks.