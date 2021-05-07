Central region gets six ministerial berths

Tiruchi

07 May 2021 20:56 IST

‘Pending projects like integrated bus stand and airport runway expansion will see the light of day’

The public in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur and Perambalur districts had cause for joy on Friday as six representatives from the region made it to the State Cabinet.

There were two ministerial berths each for Tiruchi and Pudukottai and one each for Karur and Perambalur districts. Moreover, almost all the six of them were entrusted with prestigious portfolios that, many believe, would reflect in comprehensive development of infrastructure leading to economic progress of the region in the coming years.

Veteran DMK leaders K. N. Nehru and K. N. Regupathy were entrusted with portfolios of Municipal Administration and Law respectively.

Senior leader V. Senthil Balaji has also been allotted an important portfolio: Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Likewise, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tiruverumbur MLA, who has been made the School Education Minister, is in the State cabinet for the first time. Incidentally, none who had represented the constituency so far had made it to the State Cabinet.

The two others from the region in the State Cabinet constitute Thirumayam MLA Siva. V. Meyyanathan (Minister for Environment - Climate Change, and Youth Welfare and Sports Development; and Kunnam MLA S. S. Sivasankar (Minister for Backward Classes Welfare).

The infrastructural requirements of Tiruchi, including an integrated bus stand, a ring road, elevated road project along the Mainguard Gate-Junction stretch, and other major needs befitting its vantage geographical location has not been addressed for long, say representatives of consumer organisations.

“There is hope among the people that the pending projects of integrated bus stand and airport runway expansion will be pursued in right earnest for the development of the region. The allotment of six ministries for Tiruchi and surrounding districts was a sound augury for the economic progress,” M. A. Aleem, Advisory Committee Member, Tiruchi International Airport, said.

Dr. Aleem, who is also former Vice-Principal, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, said the elected representatives from the region must prevail upon the Central Government to establish an AIIMS-type hospital at Sengipatti for the convenience of the people in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.

The health infrastructure ought to be planned with foresight in consonance with the rise in population, Dr. Aleem said.