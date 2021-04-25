Central region continues to record over 1,000 cases

Tiruchi

25 April 2021 19:49 IST

The central region reported 1,275 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. More than half the cases pertain to Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, where over 300 fresh cases were reported. The number of deaths in the district saw a slight increase with eight being reported in the region- four in Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur, and one each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

A 60-year-old woman suffering from coronary artery disease, two men aged 79 and 51 - both with a history of hypertension and diabetes - and a 77-year-old man with no pre-existing ailments died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi.

Advertising

Advertising

A 59-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension and a 75-year-old man who had been suffering from coronary artery disease succumbed to the infection in Thanjavur.

A 69-year-old man from Tiruvarur and a 63-year-old man from Nagapattinam who had both been suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome also died of COVID-19.

Tiruchi district reported 343 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Thanjavur recorded 303. Nagapattinam district reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 187 fresh cases, while Tiruvarur reported 146. Karur and Pudukottai districts both reported an equal number of patients reporting positive for the viral infection with 116 each. Ariyalur district reported 49 fresh cases, and Perambalur, 15 on Sunday.