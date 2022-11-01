Central Minister emphasises on NEP 2020 during visits to schools

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 20:40 IST

Driving home the importance of National Education Policy 2020 was the undercurrent of the visit of Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar to Kendriya Vidyalaya-II and the neighbouring Government High School, Poolangudi, on Tuesday.

At the Kendriya Vidyalaya - II, a presentation of the progress attained by the institution in implementation of NEP 2020, in the post-pandemic phase, was made by the faculty.

Later, after witnessing a cultural performance presented by the students, the Minister exhorted them to excel in various spheres, pointing out that the NEP 2020 had the provisions for incorporating what were hitherto extra-curricular activities such as music into mainstream academics. The innate skills must continue to be nurtured for attainment of perfection, he said.

Quoting former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Minister said failure must never be a deterrent, and that the first unsuccessful attempt could well be deemed a valuable learning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During his visit to the Government High School, Poolangudi, Mr. Subhas served the free mid-day meals to the children. Lauding the mid-day scheme, which he referred to as POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition), the Minister lauded the teachers for upholding the principles of NEP 2020, citing the productive utilisation of walls.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the quality of mid-day meals provided for the children.

School Education Department officials apprised the Minister of the infrastructure addition to be made to the school with NABARD funding.

