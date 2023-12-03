Central market at Kallikudi starts attracting major wholesale fruit merchants

December 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After being shunned by the wholesale vegetable traders of the Gandhi Market, the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi, situated off the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway on the outskirts of the city, seems to have caught the eye of fruit merchants from far and near. Quite a few of them have rented shops at the market complex in recent months and started using them as storage and selling points.

Situated about 12 km from the city off the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, the market complex had long been in disuse after it was opened in September 2017. About 830 shops were built at the market, sanctioned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in July 2014, in an attempt to wean away traders from the congested Gandhi Market in the city. It was built at an investment of over ₹77 crore with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

However, wholesale traders of the Gandhi Market refused to shift to the market on the grounds that it was far away from the city and did not meet their requirements. Repeated efforts by the District Market Committee functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business failed to persuade them to move to the market. Although many among the traders from the Gandhi Market had taken shops on rent at the market, they did not relocate. Subsequently, the authorities allotted some of the shops to farmers’ producers’ groups/organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent months, a few fruit merchants have taken shops on rent. “We have allotted 158 shops to 44 traders after obtaining the approval of the District Collector. The allotees include some major fruit merchants who import fruits and also buy fruits from different parts of the country. Some of them have taken multiple shops on rent. One of them is a major international trader based in Kerala and another is Chennai-based fruits importer and exporter. A few fruit traders from Gandhi Market have set up shop here. Fruits are being sent to various destinations, including the Koyambedu market in Chennai, from here now,” official sources said.

The cold storage at the market complex has come in handy for the merchants to store fruits. A few of them have created their own storage infrastructure at the rented shops.

Notice to be issued

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business is expecting more merchants, including vegetable traders, to make use of the facility. With a market complex and truck terminal coming up as part of the Integrated Bus Terminus at nearby Panchapur, officials are confident that the central market would become fully functional in future. Steps were being taken to issue notices to allottees who have failed to move in and pay the rent.

The government recently sanctioned ₹31 lakh for carrying out additional work and repairs for improving sanitation at the complex. High mast lamps would be installed as part of the work, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.