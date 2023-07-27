July 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

As it marks its third year, the National Education Policy 2020 would pave the way for a generation of students groomed towards being job-givers rather than seekers, given its emphasis on entrepreneurship and experiential learning, said representatives of central technical institutes that have incorporated it into their curriculum.

At a press meeting to observe the NEP’s third anniversary on Thursday, top officials from National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T), Indian Institute of Information Technology — Tiruchi (IIIT-T), National Institute of Technology — Puducherry (NITPY), Indian Institute of Management — Tiruchi (IIM-T), Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur and National Skill Training Institute for Women, Tiruchi, said that the future would be dictated by a liberal study method that combines a multi-disciplinary approach towards the curriculum.

“Allowing students to explore start-up business ideas through incubation centres, with flexible rules on undergraduate projects and teams, will help to create a positive atmosphere and also reduce the number of dropouts, in the long run,” said G. Aghila, director, NIT-T.

The institution has made a provision for a break of studies up to two years for students to pursue start-up ventures, besides allowing them to pursue a minor in another field, apart from the major allotted based on Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) scores.

Coming 35 years after National Policy on Education (NPE) of 1986, the NEP 2020 has recognised the potential of the internet revolution. “As engineers and technical studies become more entrepreneurial in spirit, there may be a lesser reliance on the call centre businesses that were fuelled by information technology enabled services (ITES),” N.V.S.N Sarma, director, IIIT-T, told The Hindu.

As part of its NEP initiatives, the institution has allowed pooled-elective courses in collaboration with IIIT Pune and IIIT Vadodara. It has also reserved 50 seats for women students in its undergraduate programme in keeping with the gender equity requirement of the policy.

Teaching beyond the syllabi was the key to NEP’s success, said IIM-T director Pawan Kumar Singh. “We have emphasised on introducing basic business values in our programme, because before becoming more skilled, we need to be more ethical,” he said.

C. Suja, assistant director, National Skill Training Institute for Women, said that more students needed to realise the value of vocational courses in order to become self-employed and financially independent. “We have a much better infrastructure than most private technical schools, and also offer certificate courses for craftsmen and crafts instructors, but our admissions have decreased this year, perhaps due to a lack of awareness,” she said.