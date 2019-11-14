Central fund for Tiruchi GH to maintain labour ward

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital will soon receive special funding from the National Health Mission to maintain the quality of services of the labour ward. The LaQshya- Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative Guideline Scheme envisages allotment of ₹12 lakh per year to improve the quality of labour rooms and maternity operation theatres, increase cleanliness, and upkeep work at medical college hospitals and district hospitals.

The first round of inspections to qualify for the scheme has been completed, said R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH. “After the second and final round of inspection, approvals will be sanctioned,” he said.

T. Santhi, District Revenue Officer, inspected the cleanliness of the labour ward on the occasion of World Quality Day on Thursday and said that all medical professionals, including sanitary workers, nurses will have to maintain a standard of cleanliness.

“Each day, strive to increase the quality of work than the previous day,” she said.

A nurse at the labour ward demonstrated correct handwashing practices, cleanliness and hygiene while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits which will be given to all nurses and workers.

M. Poovathy, Head of Department, Gynaecology, and Arshiya Begum, Vice Principal, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College were present along with medical students.

The hospital also commemorated World Diabetes Day by organising an awareness programme on avoiding the condition, ways to control it and common treatment practices.