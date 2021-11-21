Tiruchirapalli

Central districts witness decline in COVID-19 cases

The central region reported 88 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection, two from Thanjavur district and one from Tiruchi.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection reported a slight dip. A total of 26 patients reported COVID-19 positive.

In Thanjavur, 20 patients tested COVID-19 positive while, the other seven districts in the central region reported less than 20 cases.

Karur reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Nagapattinam registered 10 and Tiruvarur, nine. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur all reported three cases each, while Pudukottai district registered one case - the lowest in the region.


