Central districts shine in TN tourism awards

Hotels, restaurants and destinations bag top places

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 19:19 IST

Winners from Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai have made a name for the region in the Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards given out by the Department of Tourism in Chennai this week.

The awards ceremony was inaugurated on Tuesday (September 27, World Tourism Day) by M. Mathiventhan, Minister of Tourism, in Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai. B. Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department, Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, and S. R. Gandhi, Director, Arts and Culture Department of Tamil Nadu, were present on the occasion.

Tiruchi-based travel agency Cholan Tours won the gold award in both inbound and domestic tour operator categories. Adding to the kudos was the city’s KMS Hakkim Kalyana Biryani Restaurant, that was named as the best eatery in traditional cuisine.

In the hospitality sector, Chidambara Vilas in Tirumayam, Pudukottai district, won the best heritage hotel award, while Indian Residency in Srirangam was named as the best home-stay facility. Hotel Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur won the TTDC Star performer award in the budget hotel category.

Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswara Temple was named as the cleanest tourist destination. In the individual awards, Selvam Maruthamuthu of Thanjavur won a prize for the best tourist guide.

“It is a really proud achievement for all the winners, as the sector has been going through a tough time during COVID-19 lockdown. The nominees had to present audited documentation for consideration, in order to enable fair judgement of their efforts. We hope more establishments and persons in the travel and hospitality industries will participate in this event in future,” T. Jegatheeswari, District Tourism Officer, told The Hindu.

The authorities also released new safety guidelines for promoters of adventure tours, camping, caravan travel and parks, bed and breakfast and home-stay facilities at the Chennai event.

