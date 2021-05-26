Central districts report over 5,500 fresh cases

The central region reported 5,523 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, in a continuing trend of rising cases. This is the first time the region has reported over 5,500 cases. The day’s count saw a sharp increase of more than 600 cases over Tuesday’s tally.

The number of deaths, however, reported a slight dip with 45 persons succumbing to the virus in the eight districts in the region.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 20 patients. Ariyalur reported seven deaths, while Karur and Nagapattinam reported seven each. In Tiruvarur, four patients died of COVID-19, two in Perambalur and one each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts.

Tiruchi district reported a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,775 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Intensive-care beds and oxygen support beds were occupied to capacity at most hospitals in the district, including private hospitals and arrangements were being made by the district administration to increase the bed capacity. There were only 25 vacant ICU care beds, 64 oxygen-support beds, and 368 normal beds, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

In Thanjavur, 995 patients reported positive. Nagapattinam reported a marked spike with 820 patients reporting positive, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 796 fresh cases. Karur reported 359 fresh cases, while Pudukottai district reported 325. In Ariyalur, 227 patients tested positive for COVID-19 and in Perambalur, 226.