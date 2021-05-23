Central districts report over 5,000 fresh cases for the first time

The central region accounted for 5,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday continuing to report a steep increase in the number of patients reporting positive. The region recorded 59 deaths, with all of the eight districts reporting at least one death, while Thanjavur district reported the highest number of casualties.

In Thanjavur district, 20 patients succumbed to the viral infection, and in Tiruchi, there were 13 casualties. Karur reported a sudden increase in the number of deaths with eight persons succumbing to the infection. Ariyalur reported six deaths, Tiruvarur, five, while Nagapattinam reported three, and Perambalur and Pudukottai reported two deaths each.

Tiruchi district reported 1,407 patients testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Thanjavur district reported a marked spike with 1,176 fresh cases and Tiruvarur, 572. Perambalur district recorded a sudden increase with 475 patients reporting positive. This was over twice the extent of cases reported the previous days. On Saturday, the district recorded only 219 cases.

Nagapattinam districts reported 461, reflecting a notable decline in cases. while Pudukottai reported 415. Ariyalur district, too, reported an increase with 293 patients testing positive, while Karur reported 275 positive cases.