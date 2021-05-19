Central districts report over 4,800 fresh cases

Tiruchi

19 May 2021 21:02 IST

The central region reported 4,871 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reflecting the sharpest single-day spike witnessed in the region. A marked increase of 700 cases was reported in a single day. The region reported 39 deaths, continuing with the trend of a sharp increase in deaths.

In Tiruchi district, 13 patients succumbed to the viral infection. Nagapattinam reported eight deaths, Thanjavur six, Karur five and Pudukottai reported four deaths. Ariyalur district reported two deaths and Tiruvarur one.

Tiruchi district continued to report increasing number of fresh cases with as many as 1, 459 patients testing COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. Thanjavur district reported a noticeable fall in the number of cases with 813 fresh cases. The bed capacity in both districts was scaled up with Tiruchi reflecting 17 ICU beds and 124 oxygen-support beds, and provision of 101 ICU and 184 oxygen beds in Thanjavur.

Tiruvarur reported a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases with 717 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam 603. Similar trends were also reported in Pudukottai with 426 fresh cases. In Karur, 376 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, 259 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and 218 in Perambalur.