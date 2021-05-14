Central districts report over 3,500 fresh cases

14 May 2021 20:46 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 3,570 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reflecting the sharpest single-day rise the region has witnessed since March 2020. The region reported 30 deaths, continuing with the trend of increasing deaths. Tiruchi district reported over 1000 COVID-19 cases for the first time.

Tiruchi and Karur district reported deaths of eight patients each. Thanjavur reported seven deaths, Perambalur three and Nagapattinam reported two deaths. Ariyalur and Tiruvarur also reported one death each.

As many as 1,224 patients reported COVID positive in Tiruchi district on Friday. Beds in both government and private hospitals were filling up quickly. Patients who require emergency support were also being shifted to the Srirangam Government Hospital and the Manapparai Government Hospital, while asymptomatic patients are admitted to the various COVID Care Centres.

In Thanjavur, a decline was reported, with 618 patients testing positive. Nagapattinam reported a sudden spike with 396 patients reporting positive, while similar trends were also reported in Pudukottai, with 342 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur with 324.

Karur district reported 319 patients who tested positive, and Ariyalur reported a further spike in the number of cases with 207 fresh cases. Perambalur district, meanwhile, recorded 140 fresh cases on Friday.