Central districts report over 350 fresh cases

Tiruchi

16 August 2021 20:27 IST

The central region reported 365 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The number of cases continued to reflect an upward trend, especially in Thanjavur district. Six deaths were reported in the region.

Two deaths each were reported in Thanjavur and Tiruchi, while one each was reported in Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, 127 patients tested COVID-19 positive in Thanjavur district. Tiruchi, meanwhile, reported 57 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Pudukottai district reported a sudden spike with 42 patients reporting positive on a single day. Tiruvarur reported 36 fresh cases and Nagapattinam, 34. Neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district witnessed 29 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 18 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and 16 in Karur. Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with six cases being reported on Monday.