Central districts report over 3,300 fresh cases

Thanjavur saw the highest number of deaths with 11 patients succumbing to the infection

The central region reported 3,331 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since March 2020, and accounted for as many as 31 deaths.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of deaths in the region with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Tiruchi reported 10, Karur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur reported three deaths each, while one death was reported in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 940 patients reported positive. The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was at full capacity and has been managing to accommodate patients who were critical.

In Thanjavur, a sudden dip was reported, with 683 patients testing positive. Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike with 378 patients reporting positive, Nagapattinam reported 344 and Karur, 332. Pudukottai reported 297 fresh cases, while Perambalur recorded 183. Perambalur and Ariyalur continued to see increasing extent of infection rate with 183 and 174 fresh cases reported respectively.