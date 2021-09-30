Central districts report over 300 new positive cases, nine fatalities

The central region reported 306 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nine patients succumbed to the illness in the region.

Of the nine victims, two each hailed from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts and one each from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts .

Thanjavur district witnessed a sudden spike in fresh cases reported. On Thursday, 98 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district.

Meanwhile, in Tiruchi, 57 cases were reported and in Tiruvarur, 48.

Nagapattinam reported 29 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 26, and Karur, 19. Pudukottai reported a marked dip with 15 positive cases and Perambalur reported eight.

Six patients registered COVID-19 positive in Ariyalur district, the least number of cases reported in the region on Thursday.