Central districts report over 300 fresh cases

The central region reported 304 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of patients who reported positive across the region remained largely unchanged. Three deaths were reported in the region - two deaths were reported in Tiruchi and one each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of cases in the region with 115 testing positive. The district seemed to reflect a slight upward trend in the number of fresh cases reported. Tiruchi, meanwhile, reported 46, and Tiruvarur, 44. According to official sources, 14 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 27 fresh cases, while neighbouring Mayiladuthurai registered 22. Pudukottai and Karur districts reported 16 cases each, Ariyalur district reported a dip in cases a day after reporting over 30 cases. On Sunday, 11 people reported positive in the district. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases- seven, on Sunday.