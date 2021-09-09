Central districts report over 300 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

09 September 2021 19:12 IST

The central region reported 310 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Five deaths were reported in the region. Two deaths each were reported in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, and one in Tiruchi district.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region — 92. Tiruchi reported 49. According to official sources, 13 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Thursday after recovery.

Tiruvarur reported 40 and Nagapattinam reported 43 fresh cases, reflecting a spike in the cases registered in the the districts.

Mayiladuthurai reported 30, while Pudukottai reported 22 fresh cases. In Karur, 18 patients reported positive, and in Ariyalur 13. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases with 10 on Thursday.