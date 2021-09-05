Central districts report over 300 fresh cases

Tiruchi

05 September 2021 19:52 IST

The central region reported 310 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is a slight increase, as on Saturday the region registered 290 cases. Six deaths were reported in the region.

Two deaths each were recorded in Thanjavur and Pudukottai, while one each was reported in Ariyalur and Tiruchi district.

On Sunday, Thanjavur reported 70 fresh cases for the viral infection, and in Tiruchi, 56 cases surfaced. Both districts witnessed a steady increase in cases.

Nagapattinam district reported a sudden spike with 46 patients reporting COVID-19 positive on a single day. Tiruvarur reported 39 fresh cases and Mayiladuthurai, 34. Pudukottai district witnessed a slight dip with 23 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 19 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 15 in Ariyalur. In Perambalur district, eight patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.