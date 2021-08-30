Central districts report over 300 fresh cases

The central region reported 301 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the districts reported a slight spike in cases on Monday.

Five deaths were reported in the region with two in Pudukottai and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

Both Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts reported a slight spike in COVID-19 cases. In Thanjavur, 78 patients tested COVID-19 positive and in Tiruchi, 65.

Tiruvarur reported 41 fresh cases while Nagapattinam reported 40. In Pudukottai, 25 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Mayiladuthurai reported 20 and Ariyalur, 16. Karur district recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In Perambalur district only three fresh cases were reported on Monday.

Vaccination camps

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Tuesday:

Covishield would be administered in the following camps- Nehruji High School, Thiruvanaikovil; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Town Hall Girls' High School, Big Bazaar Street; SRC College; St. Xavier's School, Varaganeri; Kurinji College of Arts and Science, E.B. Road; Anganwadi, Malligaipuram; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Corporation School, Subramaniapuram; Infant Jesus Primary School, Melapudur; Corporation School, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation School, Khajapettai; Anganwadi in Periya Milaguparai; National College; Corporation School, Tennur; Bishop Heber College; S.M. High School, Woraiyur; K.A.P. Viswanatham High School, Thillai Nagar; Cauvery College, Annamalai Nagar; SIT College, Ariyamangalam; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Corporation Middle School, Tiruverumbur.

Covaxin will be administered in the following camps: -Tiruchi Corporation Srirangam Zonal Office; Thevar Hall, R.C School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai and Orchard School, K.K. Nagar

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to a press release from the Tiruchi Corporation.