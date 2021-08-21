Central districts report nearly 300 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

21 August 2021 21:58 IST

The central region reported 307 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Saturday.

Three died in Pudukottai, and one each in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

On Saturday, 95 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur and 52 in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam reported a marked increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday. A total of 48 patients reported positive in the district and in Tiruvarur, 39.

In Pudukottai district, 25 patients reported COVID-19 positive and in Mayiladuthurai, 14.

Meanwhile, 16 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and 13 in Karur. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with five cases reported on Saturday.