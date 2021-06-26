Central districts report less than 900 fresh cases for the first time in months

The central districts on Saturday reported 816 fresh cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths reported too, witnessed a significant decline. A total of 19 patients succumbed to the viral infection across the eight districts in the region.

Seven patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district. Pudukottai recorded six deaths, while Thanjavur reported four. One patient each succumbed to the illness in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam districts. No deaths were reported in both Karur and Perambalur districts.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 260 patients reporting positive.

In Tiruchi district, 198 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported 78 fresh cases. Pudukottai reported 72, while Tiruvarur reported 68. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 27 ICU beds vacant, and Pudukottai, 18. Tiruvarur had 73, while Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 266 and 193 beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur recorded 57 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Karur reported 52. Perambalur district recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Perambalur had 37 vacant ICU beds, Karur, 72 and Ariyalur had 19.