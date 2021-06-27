Central districts report less than 800 fresh cases

The central districts on Sunday reported 768 fresh COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths, too, witnessed a decline with 19 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

All districts in the region reported less than 10 deaths. Seven patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district. Tiruvarur recorded four deaths, while three patients each succumbed in Ariyalur and Karur. One death each was reported in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. No death was reported in both Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 244 patients reporting positive. The district has continued to report a significant dip in numbers over the last few weeks and has reported less than 300 cases for the first time since April.

In Tiruchi district, 191 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported a significant drop with 72 fresh cases. Pudukottai reported 69 cases, while Tiruvarur reported 60. Meanwhile, Ariyalur reported a spike with 63 fresh cases.

Karur had reported a sharp dip with 46 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 23.